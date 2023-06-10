Sina Rambo accuses wife, Heidi Korth, of ruining their marriage in leaked chat

Sina Rambo, the son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused his estranged wife Heidi Korth of ruining their marriage in a leaked chat.

Recall that Heidi Korth had in a post on her Instastories days ago said that she had divorced Sina Rambo and she was also ready to give out her wedding band since she is now single.

She also used the medium to inform her followers who are planning to get married to reach out to her so that she can hand her wedding ring over to whoever is interested.

Sina Rambo in a leaked chat, has now accused his estranged wife of being the primary cause behind the breakdown of their marriage which is blessed with a child.

In her reply to the leaked chat, Heidi Korth said that she did everything to make him a better man.

“I have tried for you, I have always wanted you to be a better person. I entered Uber with you, I stayed in a dirty house with you, I bore your child, I even advised you to stop selling weed because I don’t want you to be that person.

‘‘Talk about the family name, what if they had caught you? How will it look? That family name you’re talking about, I don’t want you to ruin it by selling weed. I told you,” she expressed in one of the chat exchanges.

Sina Rambo however fired back at his estranged wife telling her that she is lucky that she did not announce their divorce while they were still together as a couple.

