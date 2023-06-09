Actor Nonso Diobi explains six-year break from Nollywood

Popular actor Nonso Diobi (a native of Nawfia, a small town in Anambra State) has explained why he took a six-year break from the local movie scene dubbed Nollywood.

The thespian who opened up in a recent interview with Hip TV said that he had to take a break from the local movie scene to gain more knowledge in moviemaking.

He said; “So basically, I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and to also keep giving my followers what they want. Basically, that’s why I have been off the scene for so long.”

READ ALSO:Mo Abudu explains her hate for the term ‘Nollywood’, wants name change for movie industry

Nonso Diobi who made his debut in a 2001 film titled Border Line said that he has evolved from acting to filmmaking and also informed that he has two new movies in the pipeline.

“…I am coming back with a bang. “Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now