Entertainment
Actor Nonso Diobi explains six-year break from Nollywood
Popular actor Nonso Diobi (a native of Nawfia, a small town in Anambra State) has explained why he took a six-year break from the local movie scene dubbed Nollywood.
The thespian who opened up in a recent interview with Hip TV said that he had to take a break from the local movie scene to gain more knowledge in moviemaking.
He said; “So basically, I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and to also keep giving my followers what they want. Basically, that’s why I have been off the scene for so long.”
Nonso Diobi who made his debut in a 2001 film titled Border Line said that he has evolved from acting to filmmaking and also informed that he has two new movies in the pipeline.
“…I am coming back with a bang. “Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life,” he stated.
