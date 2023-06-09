Singer Teni demands removal of female tag from the music industry

Nigerian singer Teni Apata popularly known in music circles as Teni Makanaky has demanded the removal of the female tag from the music industry.

The ‘Moslado’ crooner who made the demand in a post on her official Twitter page said that they all just want to be addressed as just artistes by industry players.

READ ALSO:Singer Teni allegedly orders bouncer to beat up fan at Asaba concert

The musician who expressed dissatisfaction with how she is classified in the entertainment industry also went ahead to brag about how they (females) are the “baddest” at music, performances and everything else.

“MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE DUCKING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.” Teni wrote on Twitter.

