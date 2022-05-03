Singer Teni acknowledges sister Niniola’s vocal prowess

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to acknowledge her sister Niniola’s vocal prowess.

According to Teni ‘no one can touch her sister’ vocally.

The ”Uyo Meyo’ crooner wrote, “No one touching Nini vocally. NO ONE”

Read her post below.

Despite their relationship as siblings, both artistes have never released a song together.

Teniola and Niniola are the daughters of the late (RTD) Brigadier-General, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata, a military man, who fought for the Nigerian army under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo during the civil war. Their father is also the founder of Apata Memorial Schools.

Niniola, the older of the Apata sisters came into limelight after her participation in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013, while Teni gained mainstream prominence in the concluding part of 2018 with her smash hits, ‘Case’ and ‘Uyo Meyo’.

