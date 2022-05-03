Basketmouth warns ‘young boys’ as he shares photos of his daughter on IG

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has taken to his Instagram platform to admonish parents to caution their sons as he celebrates his first daughter, Amy on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3, Basketmouth mentioned that he is prepared to deal with any young man who messes with his daughter.

Speaking further, the comedian stated that he was ready to bring out his ‘bomb’ to scare off boys.

“Happy Birthday to my lovely daughter, the apple of my right eye. Wishing you the very best today and forever. Daddy loves you,” Basketmouth wrote.

“P.S From the look of things, these guns won’t help me. I need to get myself a nuclear bomb…so parents please warn your sons.” the comedian added.

Basketmouth’s threat on social media is coming several weeks after music executive Ubi Franklin alleged that a 10-year-old Chrisland student was molested by her schoolmates.

Ripples Nigeria later gathered that the scholar was suspended following her involvement in immoral activities with her fellow pupils in a school trip to Dubai.

