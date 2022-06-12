CELEB GIST: Davido ready for politics, Yul’s daughter, Danielle, distances self from father. More…

Singer Davido ready for politics

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Davido has hinted at going into politics in a post that he shared on his social media platform.

The singer whose real name is David Adeleke is renowned for making comments about the political sector in the country. David in his post mentioned that he is “field ready”.

The post he made reads;

“NIGERIAN POLITICS IS NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED …. FIELD READY”‘

Nigerian politics is not for the faint hearted …. FIELD READY ⚾️🎯⛳️♟ — Davido (@davido) June 10, 2022

Danielle Edochie distances herself from father, Yul Edochie

Danielle Edochie, the teenage daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has demanded people to desist from tagging her on any post pertaining to her father or the Nigerian movie industry.

Danielle’s post is coming months after her father, Yul Edochie announced actress Judy Austin Moghalu as his second wife.

Despite being the granddaughter of Nollywood icon, Pete Edochie, Danielle stated that she’s not an actress and will never venture into acting.

The teenager wrote;

“Acting is for him NOT for me and I am a whole different person.

I am my own identity.

Please stop tagging me in posts related to him/Nollywood/films/actors.

I am NOT interested in Nollywood.”

Actress Osas Ighodaro clears the air about dating Wizkid

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has finally responded to the speculations of dating Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid.

A few months ago, social media went agog after videos and photos of Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid partying at a nightclub surfaced online.

Considering how Osa Ighodara was consistently heard using affectionate terms like ‘baby’ and locking hands with the singer in some of the videos shared online, many social media users assumed the duo were an item.

However, in a recent interview with media personalities, Gbemi and Toolz, Osas cleared the air about dating Wizkid.

According to the actress, she and Wizkid aren’t dating but are just friends.

Watch the session below.

"What kind of friendship do you have with Wizkid?" Osas Ighodaro: pic.twitter.com/FxbMkZJbec — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 11, 2022

Rude Boy urges Nigerian youths to take back their country

Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy, who is one half of the popular twin duo, Nigerian musician, P Square has urged Nigerian youths to be unafraid and ‘take back the country’.

Speaking via the microblogging site, Twitter, Rude Boy urged Nigerian youths to get their permanent voter’s card (PVC) and vote for the best candidate.

The post he made reads;

“IF THEY SAY WE ARE ONLY MAKING NOISE ON TWITTER AND SOCIAL MEDIA ……. THEN HOW COME EVERYWHERE DEY SCATTER AND GOING GAGA FOR PVC 🔥🔥🔥 E GO SHOCK DEM … YOUTHS TAKING BACK THEIR COUNTRY”

If they say we are only making noise on twitter and social media ……. Then how come everywhere dey scatter and going Gaga for PVC 🔥🔥🔥 e go shock dem … youths taking back their country ✊🏾🇳🇬✊🏾🇳🇬 — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) June 10, 2022

Comedian Ayo Makun puts aside feud with Basketmouth to celebrate his daughter

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun put aside his feud with colleague, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth to celebrate his 1-year-old daughter, Maya Okpocha on Saturday, June 11.

Elsie Okpocha, the wife of Basketmouth, shared a photo of Maya on Instagram as she turned a year older.

AY left a comment on Elsie’s post to celebrate Maya.

“Happy birthday Maya,” he wrote.

Ayo Makun confirmed a couple of weeks ago that he has been in a long-running feud with Basketmouth primarily because of his “incessant childishness”.

Actress Gabriel Union reveals she’s a r*pe survivor, battled PTSD

American actress, Gabriel Union on Wednesday, June 8 revealed that she has “battled PTSD for 30 years” after she was molested

The actress who shared a clip of herself on the red carpet, shared details of how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety impact her day-to-day life in the spotlight after the horrific incident when she was 19 years old.

Union wrote on Instagram;

“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years.

Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.

There’s times when the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life.

Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony.

When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the 1st time we mention it.

No, it’s not like being nervous and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to “fix” me.

I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or “being extra.” I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there”

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa celebrates as mother takes step after doctors predicted she’ll never walk again

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa was stunned on Saturday, June 11 when she watched her mom, who is down with dementia, take her first step after doctors said she would never walk again.

Uriel Oputa who shared the good news on Instagram said doctors confirmed to her on Wednesday, June 8, that her mother would never walk again.

With a heart of gratitude to God, Uriel encouraged her followers to trust God, do their part and allow Him to handle the rest.

She wrote:

“What God can not Do does not Exist

God knows our silent battles hold tight and do what you can he will handle the rest.

This trip cost me so much but Jehovah has a plan, I’m so shocked. My mum walked.. they said it’s too late for her now!! I laughed.. my God is always on time my G”

