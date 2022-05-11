Mary, Yul Edochie’s first wife speaks after reported reconciliation

Mary Yul Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed displeasure at her husband’s decision to take a second wife.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday night, the businesswoman stated that polygamy practice is against her faith, family and she does not support it.

Mary shared her perspective on IG page after Yul Edochie published a video on his Instagram platform celebrating her.

In the video, Yul and Mary were seen dancing in a vehicle to insinuate that they had settled their differences.

Watch the video below.

However, Mary, on her Instagram page said that the video Edochie shared was old.

She noted that her family and faith do not support polygamy.

Her lengthy post read:

“I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period.

Read also: Actor Yul Edochie justifies taking a second wife, fails to give reason

“My phones are buzzing once again due to the old video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.”

She asked that fans and supporters to continue praying for her and her family.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers,” she wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now