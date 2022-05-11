Connect with us

Singer Zinoleesky laments, says he can’t find real friends since becoming famous

Nigerian recording artiste, Zinoleesky has revealed in a Twitter post that he has been unable to find real friends since he became famous.

Taking to his Twitter platform on Wednesday afternoon, Zinoleesky real name Oniyide Azeez who is signed to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlians Records stated that he has been ‘improvising’ since he found money and fame.

He added in his post that his success as an artiste has been unable to affiliate him with ‘real friends’.

The 26-year-old singer wrote:

“It’s crazy how money or fame doesn’t get you real friends… I just dey improvise.”

Zinoleesky came into limelight in 2020 after releasing his breakthrough single, ‘Ma pariwo’. He has remained one of the most promising acts in the music industry.

