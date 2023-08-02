May Edochie serves hubby, Yul Edochie, divorce papers, demands N100m over adultery claims

May Edochie, the estranged first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has filed for divorce from her husband Yul Edochie and has also demanded the sum of N100 million in damages from him and his second wife Judy over alleged adultery claims.

The businesswoman who shares three children with Yul Edochie is being represented by Femi Falana and Eculaw group which shared an update on the couple’s marital crisis.

The DPA Family Law Clinic in a suit filed on Tuesday noted that both Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.

“Both Yul and Judy are avoiding service of the process upon them. The court bailiff has tried so many times to serve them in accordance with the rules of court. But they have evaded service of the court process.

“Despite the braggadocio and the social media stunts, Yul Edochie and Judy are facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process”, the lawsuit read in part.

Reports say May has also filed another restraining order against Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home citing safety concerns, about the actor’s alleged erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening behaviour.

Recall that May (who lost her fourth child months ago) and her counsel reportedly visited a court on July 10, to submit a petition against Yul whose marriage took a downward turn after he married his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

