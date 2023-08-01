Daniel Ademinokan remarries for third time after parting ways with actress Stella Damasus (Video)

Nollywood filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan has remarried for the third time after he parted ways with popular actress Stella Damasus whom he got married to in 2014.

Daniel Ademinokan in a video posted on social media was captured walking down the aisle with his new partner after divorcing actresses, Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus.

In the video shared online, the new bride named Tope was seen with Daniel entering a wedding venue filled with guests with location reported to be in Houston, Texas, USA.

Daniel and his new bride were seen dancing to the sonorous sound emanating from the sound of the event venue as they were surrounded by guests at their wedding party.

READ ALSO:Actress Damilola Adegbite explains why her marriage to Chris Attoh failed

This comes a day after Stella Damasus informed that her marriage to Daniel is officially over and she is now a single woman.

The mother of two who made the disclosure on the recent episode of the Teju Babyface show explained how her husband, who was supposed to take a long trip broke their marriage on the phone.

She said that she found out about her husband’s move to divorce her on YouTube after she came across vile words being used to describe her broken marriage while she was still in the dark.

While sharing her divorce story, Stella, who stated that she thought the man she married was her soulmate advised ladies to pay attention to red flags and avoid rushing into marriage.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now