Actress Damilola Adegbite explains why her marriage to Chris Attoh failed

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has explained why her much publicised marriage to popular Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh hit the rocks in September, 2017.

Damilola who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that her marriage crashed because love is not enough to sustain matrimony.

The thespian who met Chris on the set of the soap opera ‘Tinsel’ and later got married to him in a private wedding in Ghana in 2015 said that love is just one of the qualities that one needs in marriage but it is not everything one needs to keep a union.

She said; “Love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need. But that is not everything.”

Damilola also stated during the interview that the only regard she has for Chris Attoh whom she does not regret parting ways with is that he is the father of her son.

