MUSON School of Music graduates 29 students fully sponsored by MTN Foundation

The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) School of Music has graduated a total of 29 students from its diploma programme in music sponsored by MTN Foundation. The graduation ceremony spanned two days and was marked by what the school described as a celebration of the art of music.

The ceremony recognized the outstanding performances of some students during the course of the diploma programme. Alebiowu Ayomide, Oluwarotimi Samuel and Abisola Edun were awarded the MTN Foundation awards for exceptional scholars. Flora Fasan, Olaitan Israel and Eze Victor also received awards in different categories.

According to the organizers, the diploma programme seeks to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in their music careers, while also positively influencing those around them.

The MTNF-MUSON scholars’ diploma programme was launched in 2006 and has since fully funded over 400 music scholars at the prestigious MUSON School of Music.

READ ALSO: MTN Foundation-funded school of music to hold graduation ceremony, concert

The graduation ceremony witnessed performances from different Nigerian artistes, including one from gospel artiste, Frank Edwards. The graduating students were also not left out as they showcased their talents through musical and instrumental performances.

Their performances covered various songs, including popular ones like ‘I Hate Men’ by Cole Porter, ‘Danzo Africano’ by Tunji Vidal, ‘Iya Ni Wura’ by Moyosore Adebanjo, ‘Ole Oloju Kokoro’ by Seun Owoaje, and ‘Never Far Away’ by Lagbaja.

Since inception, the MTN Foundation has invested over N25 billion in over 1,000 project sites spread across 3,000 communities in Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, impacting over 31 million people, information on its website reveals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now