Ondo Amotekun claims it prosecuted over 2,000 suspects in two years

In less than two years, the Ondo state security unit known by the pseudonym Amotekun has pursued over 2000 criminals and obtained court judgements in more over 1500 cases.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the organization’s chairman, made this statement in Akure, the state capital of Ondo, on Wednesday.

“In the last two years, we have prosecuted over 2,000 criminals and we have secured judgements in favour of government for not less than 1,500 criminal charges.

“We built Amotekun Court to support the judiciary when the turn out of criminals per day outweighed what the judiciary had facilities for.

“As we speak, there are many who have been prosecuted by Amotekun and the office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State,” Adeleye said.

Adeleye, however, commended the level of synergy among the Amotekun Corps within the South West, noting that the smooth collaboration has further strengthened the security architecture in the region.

The chairman said that Amotekun will function more effectively if converted to state police.

“Truth be told, the security situation in the state is improving and it will continue to improve.

“At the time we came on board, you will agree with me that it was difficult for people to move freely without being robbed but this has become a thing of the past.

“Again, for farmers/herders clashes, we used to have close to 5,000 petitions per month it is now between 10 and 20 petitions per month.

“There is a serious reduction, though we still have one or two cases. All these successes are attributed to the exploits of Amotekun Corps in collaboration with other security agencies.”

