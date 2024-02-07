Afenifere urges South-West govs to equip Amotekun against kidnappers, others

Worried by the escalating spate of high profile crimes including killings and abductions in the South-West, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on governors in the region to adequately equip the regional security outfit, Amotekun Corps, to enable it tackle the menace and protect citizens’ lives and property.

The group which made the call on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti during a courtesy visit to Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji in the aftermath of the recent killing of two traditional rulers and kidnapping of five school children and teachers of a private school, said if the Corps is adequately equipped by the region’s governors, the operatives would be able to checkmate the marauders perpetrating various evils in the zone.

The leader of the Afenifere team, Chief Korede Duyile, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the situation requires all hands being on deck in the fight against the criminals.

“We are here in Ekiti on the instruction of our leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to deliver the message of Afenifere and to commiserate with the governor and people of Ekiti on the killing of our revered traditional rulers and the abduction of school children,” Duyile said.

“We are for the interest and progress of Yoruba people, including those in Kwara and Kogi states and we are bound to show concern at this difficult period.

“In this precarious situation in our region and country, our governors must cooperate among themselves to tackle the invasion of our land by these criminal elements.

“It is obvious now that the Amotekun Corps must be fully armed to be able to confront the enemies. The governors should ensure that Amotekun operatives are given sophisticated weapons to tackle the marauders.

“This measure will enable the governors to take charge of their respective states, especially in the area of security,” Duyile added.

In his response, Gov. Oyebanji described as sacrilegious the killing of the two traditional rulers and assured that those behind the killings and abduction of the school children and teachers would be arrested and prosecuted.

He further assured the group that governors in the zone would soon come up with a workable plan that would ensure the security of life and property across the state.

“We have listened to you, we will look inward to defend our people, even though we know the legal constraints of Amotekun as regards arms and ammunition, but we will do our best for the people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now