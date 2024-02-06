INEC to conduct supplementary elections in Enugu, Taraba February 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 14 for the conduct of supplementary and rerun elections in Taraba and Enugu States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the commission would hold the suspended rerun election in the Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State at a later date.

Olumekun also provided updates on the elections.

INEC conducted bye-elections in 26 states last Saturday to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of some lawmakers at state and national levels.

The statement read: “Bye-elections were concluded successfully across all designated constituencies, with the exception of the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

“Here, the final declaration was postponed due to over-voting in certain polling units, impacting the margin of lead between the candidates with the highest number of votes. Details of these polling units will be published tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Following additional reports from our officials in the affected states, the commission supports the Returning Officer’s decision to announce results in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, as the number of registered voters in the two polling units did not affect the outcome of the election.

“The commission has resolved to conduct a supplementary election in Taraba State and a new re-run election in Enugu State, both scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

“Due to security concerns, the election in Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency will be held at a later date, after further discussions with security agencies and stakeholders.”

