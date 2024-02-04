RERUN POLLS: INEC suspends electoral officer in Jos over missing ballot papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announces the suspension of the Electoral Officer for Jos North Local Government Area, Mr Fred Ogboji, over missing ballot papers in Saturday’s rerun election in Plateau State.

This was made known on Sunday in Jos the state capital via a statement by Mr Isah Idakwo, the state Head of the Department of Electoral Operations.

Idakwo, who made the announcement on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) directed the electoral officer to step aside to give room for proper investigation.

The statement read in part, “You are directed to step aside from office to enable the commission to carry out a proper investigation into the circumstances that led to the missing House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units in your local government area.

“You are further directed to hand over to Mr Elekwa Onyemauche, the local government supervisor, and the two registration area supervisors of Tudun Wada Kabong and Naraguta B to coordinate and complete the remaining process,” he said.

INEC on Saturday rescheduled elections in 16 polling units of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency following the discovery that some ballot papers were missing.

Dr Oliver Agundu, the state INEC REC, said in a statement that the election had been rescheduled for Sunday, February 4.

Agundu said voting would commence at 9:30 am and end at 3:30 pm.

The REC stated that the commission discovered, at the eve of the rerun, that the ballot papers for 16 polling units in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency had gone missing.

