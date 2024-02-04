‘From one failure to another’, ex-Senator knocks campaign for Yahaya Bello to become APC chairman

A former Senator representing Kogi East, (1999-2003), Alex Kadiri, has described the campaign by persons believed to be supporters of immediate past Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a crude joke taken too far.

Kadiri said this in an interview in Abuja, on Sunday, wondering “how can we go from one failure to another falure”.

According to Senator Kadiri, those behind the campaign were enemies of the party working in cohorts with 5th columnists in the APC to weaken it in order to destroy it.

The elder statesman, who was one of the founding leaders of the party especially in Kogi State, took a swipe at some of the party leaders in the state for indulging the excesses of the Bello administration.

He said: “I am from kogi State, no matter what I have become in Abuja today, I cannot forget that I come from Kogi. And that State has been messed up completely by the APC. The truth must be told, I am not interested in what Tinubu thinks, I am interested in what Kogi people think, I am not looking for a job, a lot of people are quiet because they have the hope they can be given appointment.

“Alex Kadiri has no desire for any appointment. I have been a Director General, I have been a senator, chairman of a University Ciuncil, A permanent secretary, what else can I look for that God has not done for me?

“What is going on in Kogi and people are afraid or tired of talking because the APC doesn’t care. We a national Party that it’s secretariat keep quiet and watch what us going on.

“You can imagine the inauguration of the New Governor who failed to recognize the Chairman of the Traditional Council the Ata Igala. The governor and his wife kneeling down for the outgoing governor at the inauguration ground. What a shame.

“That same way a serving senator removed his shoes and knelt down for the one they call himself white Lion. Of all the atrocities that man has committed, of all the money they have wasted doing nothing he now wants to be the chairman of the Party.

“What manner of a ruling party is this? Tell me. I can not continue to take this nonsense. A failed governor now want to be the national chairman of the party, he wants to take over from Ganduje.

“Don’t we have standards? Now, immediate past Kogi Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello’s posters are all over Abuja he wants to take over from Ganduje. How can we go from one failure to another falure?”

