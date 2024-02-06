Edo Assembly lifts lawmaker’s suspension

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday lifted the suspension placed on one of its members, Sunny Ojiezele.

Ojiezele was suspended on January 29 for allegedly causing disunity among lawmakers.

The Speaker, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, stated this at Tuesday’s plenary in Benin.

He directed the lawmaker to resume plenary on Thursday.

The House also commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for signing the financial autonomy bill for both the state legislature and judiciary passed in December 2023.

He also thanked his colleagues and the staff of the House for their cooperation during the debate on the bill.

In her remark, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mrs. Maria Edeko, said the signing of the bill was a milestone achievement of the 8th assembly.

She said the 1999 Constitution allowed the separation of power between the three arms of government.

“Today I am glad that this all-important bill has been passed into law because it will help the House achieve its goals in a way that would benefit people.

“It is today we got independent in Edo. This means trust, integrity, respect, and accountability.

“Democracy is all about ensuring popular participation and control of the process of government and the legislature and Judiciary are two critical arms of government that can be leveraged for good governance in the state,” Edeko stated.

