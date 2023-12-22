Edo Assembly passes 2024 appropriation bill, raises it by N17.5bn

The Edo State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state 2024 budget of N342.8 billion.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Budget and Project Monitoring at the plenary in Benin City.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Sunny Ojiezele, who presented the report, said the budget was made up of N154.2 billion in recurrent expenditure and N188.5 billion in capital spending.

Ojiezele said the committee considered an increase in the budgetary allocation to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the state.

READ ALSO: Edo workers to receive 13th month salary, commissioner reveals

The House at the Committee of Supply considered the budget clause by clause and subsequently, approved a N17.5 billion increase in the bill from the N325.3 billion presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki to N342.8 billion.

The Speaker of the House, Mrs. Blessing Agbebaku, thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Audu Omogbai, to forward clean copies of the budget to the governor for his assent.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now