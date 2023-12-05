Edo workers to receive 13th month salary, commissioner reveals

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved 13th month salary workers in the state, with the 27th of December as payment date, a statement by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris has revealed.

Nehikhare, in the statement on Tuesday, noted that the governor has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state and has continued to live up to his promise for better and improved working conditions.

He said: “The Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the date for the payment of 13th month salary to workers. The December salary will be paid on December 11 while the 13th month salary will be paid on December 27.

Read also: Police parade 24-yr-old for defiling minor in Benue

“This is in line with the governor’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, which has been sustained for the past seven years. It is pertinent to state that Governor Obaseki-led administration has kept fate with payment of salaries. In this period, there has not been a default, as workers receive their salary on or before the 26th of every month. The same thing applies to pensioners in the State.

“This is also as there have been regular promotions, with the latest being January 2023. There is a conductive work environment across six hubs in the State and the workers are enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme, which ensures they enjoy Life Insurance Benefits among others. Workers have never had it this good in Edo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now