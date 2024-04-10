Bauchi govt extends palliative distribution, awards N10,000 gift to workers

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Wednesday the state government would extend the palliative distribution to mitigate the economic challenges being experienced by the people of the state.

The governor, who spoke during the Eid-el-Fitri prayer in Bauchi, said the government had approved a N10,000 cash award to state and local government workers to enable them to celebrate the Sallah in a happy mood.

He added that the economic situation requires collective effort between governments at all levels and organisations to address, hence the extension of the palliative distribution beyond the Ramadan fast.

The governor described the N10,000 gift to workers as an unprecedented move by his administration and urged them to reciprocate the gesture through increased productivity.

“I want to also use this opportunity to call on the Muslim faithful to re-strengthen their relationship with one another and imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness to attract Allah’s blessings,” he said.

