Tinubu approves N35,000 provisional wage for workers

President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid workers for a period of six months.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the approval followed consultations between the Federal Government and the leadership of the labour unions at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the federal government also pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation occasioned by subsidy removal on PMS.

The federal government also committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises as well as waivers on Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel for the next six months.

It also announced the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month for a three-month period from October to December.

The president had in his Independence Day address earlier on Sunday announced a N25,000 package to low-grade workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, his Labour and Employment counterpart, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, attended the meeting virtually.

