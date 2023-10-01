Police begins investigation into political clashes in Kogi

The Kogi State police command has begun an investigation into reports of violence ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

This followed a report of an alleged attack on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) campaign train by suspected thugs of a rival political party in the Koton-Karfe area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Onuoha Bertrand, in a statement issued in Lokoja by the command’s spokesman, Williams Ovye-Aya, said the police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the state.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence a thorough investigation of all acts of political violence, accusations, and counter-accusations by political parties and actors with a view to bringing all offenders to book.

The CP said: “I hereby sternly warn all the political parties in the state and their supporters to play by the Rules and stop heating up the state or face severe sanctions.

“You should all desist from all forms of violence as anyone caught disrupting the prevailing peaceful environment in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the Law.

“Moreso that the governorship election is fast approaching, we are appealing to all political actors to give peace a chance by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner and shunning all acts capable of truncating the peace, tranquility, and unity of Kogi.

“Therefore, for the last time, I wish to warn would-be trouble-makers to have a change of heart and desist from acts of intolerance as the police is ever determined to deal decisively with anyone who will not give peace a chance in the state.”

He also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state before during and after the November 11 governorship election.

