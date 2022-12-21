Gunmen attack police patrol team, kill two in Kogi

Gunmen on Wednesday killed two police officers during an attack on a patrol team in Kogi State.

The command’s spokesman, William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Lokoja, said two other police officers were killed in the attack which occurred along the Agbaja road in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said: “Today, December 21, our command received the unfortunate report and wicked attack on our patrol team on the Agbaja road, Lokoja, by some hoodlums.

“The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol on the said road.

“Unfortunately and sadly, the command lost two of its personnel.

“The gunmen, however, fled before a re-enforcement team arrived at the scene of the ugly incident.”

“The State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, has deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.

“He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence investigation into the incident.”

