Gov Abiodun signs N703.02bn 2024 appropriation bill in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N703.02 billion into law.

Abiodun presented the budget to the State House of Assembly on November 30.

In his remark, after signing the bill presented to him at his office in Abeokuta by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, the governor noted that the budget would further enhance the development of the state and make it Nigeria’s infrastructure capital.

He said the state had continued to grow in leap and bounds in the last five years, noting that the budget was a testament of his administration’s commitment to irrevocable implementation of its vision.

Abiodun said: “When we assumed office on May 29, 2019, we were committed to a vision to ensure that we create an enabling environment for investments and investors to thrive in Ogun State.

“We believed that, that is very fundamental to the economic development of our state and the individual prosperity of our people.

“Today, we have a budget that has become law, that is more than twice our budget when we assumed office.

“Year after year, we have successfully implemented our budget to the tune of a minimum of 70 percent.”

Oluomo, who led other principal officers of the Assembly to the event, said the lawmakers passed the budget after almost a month of rigorous scrutiny.

