KILLINGS: IGP Egbetokun sets up special operation in Plateau, orders AIG to relocate to Jos

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has revealed that a special operation has been put in place in Plateau State in order to stem the tide of attacks in the state.

Egbetokun, who stated this when he visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang in his office in Jos, also disclosed that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 4, Haladu Musa, had been directed to temporarily relocate his office to Plateau State to ensure an effective operation.

He said: “We have commenced a special operation in this state, and I have directed the AIG in charge of Zone 4 to relocate to Plateau.

“We are committed to ending this circle of violence in Plateau, and we call on communities not to be collaborators in this evil act.

“Citizens should rather cooperate with the police and other security agencies so that we can deal with these criminals once and for all.

“President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the perpetrators of this heinous act be fished out and face the full wrath of the law. I commiserate with the people of Plateau and assure you of the full support of the police in tackling this menace.

“The President has also directed the police to work closely with the military to solve problems in the communities. I appeal to the people of Plateau to join in the fight against these criminal acts and not against a particular tribe or religion.

“Plateau citizens should cooperate with security personnel; criminals have declared war on citizens so we need to join forces to fight the war against criminals. This war should not be seen as a war against a particular tribe, but against criminals.”

