Uroghide, others dump PDP for APC in Edo

A senator representing Edo South, Matthew Uroghide, on Saturday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uroghide was formally accepted to the APC and other defectors at an event in Benin City, the state capital.

The event was attended by APC’s former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the party’s executive council in the state.

Other defectors include a former clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, and the chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of the state, Frank Ilaboya.

In his remark, Uroghide said he was a foundation member of the APC and expressed at his return to the party.

He assured the party of his commitment to the party’s success in the September 21 election in the state.

