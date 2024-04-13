News
Uroghide, others dump PDP for APC in Edo
A senator representing Edo South, Matthew Uroghide, on Saturday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Uroghide was formally accepted to the APC and other defectors at an event in Benin City, the state capital.
The event was attended by APC’s former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the party’s executive council in the state.
READ ALSO: ’No room for him here’, Edo APC members kick against rumoured return of Shaibu
Other defectors include a former clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, and the chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of the state, Frank Ilaboya.
In his remark, Uroghide said he was a foundation member of the APC and expressed at his return to the party.
He assured the party of his commitment to the party’s success in the September 21 election in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...