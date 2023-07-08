Amotekun arrests 2 for impersonating police, FRSC officers in Osun

The South-West security outfit, Amotekun Corps, has arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers in Osun State.

The state’s Commander of Amotekun, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, who confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Osogbo, said the suspects were also arrested for stealing in the Ile-Ife area of the state.

He said the suspects – Isaiah Ezekiel (41), and John Koffi (60) – conspired and burgled a house in Eleweran Kajola Village in Ile-Ife and stole a bag of cement.

He added that Ezekiel usually dressed in a mobile-police uniform and Koffi in FRSC barret when they went out for their criminal operations.

The commander said: “The suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Ile-Ife Amotekun Command by a resident, who spotted Ezekiel around 11:00 p.m., with a bag of cement.

READ ALSO: Amotekun arrests suspected burglars, cultist in Osun

“Operatives of the corps swung into action and arrested the suspect, Ezekiel, who subsequently gave up his accomplice, Koffi.

“He equally confessed that they have both been robbing residents and burgling houses in the village for a long time.”

“A mobile police uniform, an FRSC barret, an iron toy gun, and items suspected to be charms were found in the suspects’ possession when they were arrested.

“The suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now