Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband to death in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested a 21-year-old housewife, Maimunatu Sulaiman, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in the state.

The acting spokesman for the state police command, Aminu Ahmed, who confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Bauchi, said the woman stabbed her husband following an altercation between them at Kofar Dumi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

He said: “On receiving the information, police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Division, acted immediately by rushing to the scene of the crime at the address.

“They took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Maimuna Suleiman, stabbed her husband, Aliyu Mohammad, at the same address on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800 hrs in their matrimonial home.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammad, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

“Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion.”

