Bauchi Police arrest 21 years old housewife for allegedly stabbing, killing husband

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 21 years old housewife, Maimunatu Sulaiman of Kofar Dumi area in Bauchi metropolis for alleged culpable homicide as she allegedly killed her husband.

A press release by the Ag Command PPRO, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed stated that the accused housewife allegedly stabbed her husband with the intention of killing him following an altercation that ensued between them.

The PPRO stated that on receiving the information, Police Detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Division, acted immediately by rushing to the scene of the crime at the address.

They took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

According to him, consequently, reports obtained from medical Doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

The PPRO added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband, Aliyu Mohammad of the same address as a result of an altercation that ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation, the PPRO stated.

By Yemi Kanji

