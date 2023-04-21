Bauchi Police arrest 5 suspected killers of ‘okada’ rider

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five suspects for alleged Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Culpable Homicide having been linked to the gruesome murder of a commercial motorcycle operator, aka okoda, as well as another alleged attempt to commit murder.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili stated in a press statement on Friday that, on 5/04/2023 at about 0800hrs, one Ibrahim Umar of Kangere ward, Bauchi LGA reported at A Divisional Headquarters that his younger brother, one Muhammad Tukur of the same address an Okada rider (Dan Achaba) was missing.

On receiving the report, particulars of the missing person were obtained and disseminated to the various areas within Bauchi and beyond.

“Subsequently, on 09/04/2023 at about 1600hrs, information was received from Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters that a decomposed male corpse was sighted at Shinge village forest, Alkaleri LGA which was later identified to be the missing person.

“During the Investigation, it was revealed that one Hashimu Adamu, aged 22 of Badaqoshi village, Alkaleri LGA, and Anas Muhammed aged 23 of Kangere ward, Bauchi LGA were the last passengers sighted with the Okada ridder heading to Badaqoshi village.

“Consequently, detectives attached to the Command swiftly swung into action and arrested the aforesaid passengers for interrogation.

“During the interrogation, the suspects confessed that on 04/04/2023 at about 0800hrs, they criminally conspired amongst themselves to lure Muhammad Tukur “okada man” now deceased to take them to Badaqoshi village Alkaleri LGA.

“On reaching Shinge village, they stabbed him around his abdomen with a sharp knife afterwards slaughtered him and abandoned the dead body therein and made away with his Bajaj motorcycle.

“Coroner’s Form C was complied with and the dead body has been evacuated to ATBUTH Teaching Hospital Bauchi for examination and has been confirmed dead by a Medical Practitioner”.

The PPRO added that Exhibits recovered from the suspects included;

One Boxer Bajaj Motorcycle red in colour while investigation is ongoing after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

By Yemi Kanji

