Bauchi police kills 2 suspected kidnappers, arrest one, rescue 10 victims

Bauchi State Police Command said on Monday that it neutralized two suspected kidnappers, arrested one while several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds just as 10 kidnapped victims were rescued.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad while addressing a press briefing at the Command Headquarters, Bauchi.

According to the CP, in a fresh operation to confront banditry/kidnapping in Ningi LGA and other areas in Bauchi State, the Command has recorded successes in its operations across the state aimed at dislodging the remnant of kidnappers/bandits enclaves.

He disclosed that in one of the operations carried out between July 17th to 20th, the operatives rescued 10 victims of kidnapping unhurt and reunited them with their families.

Similarly, the Command acted on credible intelligence and stormed bandits’ enclaves at about 0330hrs in Ningi LGA, but the terrorists took to their heels upon sighting the Police Operatives.

Subsequently, the Police Operatives in conjunction with the Ali Quara hunters on a routine patrol in Dutsen Siddi, Zanya, Zori, Kafin Gora, Dukutu, Runu, Kwapto, Gwari, Rafin Gora, Jimi and Burra District all in Ningi LGA, attacked the hoodlums and neutralized two of the armed kidnappers and arrested one other, while the remaining terrorists were reportedly subdued during a gun duel with the team.

He said “Nevertheless, efforts had been intensified to trail and apprehend them to face the wrath of the law.”

In addition, the Command carried out a series of sustained operations in collaboration with the hunters, randomly raided identified black sports, kidnappers den at Babarko village via Pali District and Yalo Karekare, Digare, PAPA village via Gwana District.

The police boss also directed all tactical commanders to embark on aggressive visibility Patrol/Community Policing engagement which is yielding positive results;

