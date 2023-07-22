Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, recovers car in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested two suspected members of a notorious kidnap gang in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Awka, said the suspects kidnapped a victim at Aguleri in Anambra East local area of the state on June 26 and collected N4.5 million as ransom from the family before he was released.

They, however, held on to the victim’s car.

The spokesman said: “On July 18, 2023, police detectives were alerted to one Chukwuebuka Esulo from Ebonyi State who was seeking a buyer in Agulu, Anaocha LGA, for a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV registration number BLF 746 EA.

“The owner of the vehicle had earlier been reported kidnapped in Aguleri on June 26, 2023, and the sum of N4.5m was extorted as ransom from the family before he was released.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 10 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Bauchi

“Detectives swooped on the suspect and arrested him for questioning. He confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from their camp to sell the car.

“On the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aderemi Adeoye, the case was transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu who then went after other members of the gang.

“This led to the arrest of one other member of the gang called Ejeka Ufuo, ‘m’ 23 years, who was led to believe that the vehicle had been sold and he came out to collect the proceeds.

“Efforts are ongoing to round up other members of the gang and recover their weapons.”

