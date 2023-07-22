Lagos chief judge frees 30 prison inmates

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has freed 30 prison inmates in the state.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service ( NCoS), Lagos State Command, Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday.

He said: “The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft, burglary, among others.

“There is, however, need to free more inmates as the state custodial facilities are housing over 8000 inmates, which are above their capacities.”

He urged the state government to check the data base of inmates for more criminals to be released.

Oladokun also implored Nigerians to accept the freed inmates and integrate them back to society.

