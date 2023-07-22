Metro
Lagos chief judge frees 30 prison inmates
The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has freed 30 prison inmates in the state.
The spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service ( NCoS), Lagos State Command, Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday.
He said: “The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft, burglary, among others.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu frees 104 inmates in Lagos
“There is, however, need to free more inmates as the state custodial facilities are housing over 8000 inmates, which are above their capacities.”
He urged the state government to check the data base of inmates for more criminals to be released.
Oladokun also implored Nigerians to accept the freed inmates and integrate them back to society.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...