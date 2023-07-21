Metro
Man beheads 84-year-old grandpa, dies avoiding arrest in Ogun
A mentally challenged 32-year-old man, David Shodola, on Friday, beheaded an octogenarian, Alfred Opadipe, in the Iperu community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
Shodola later died when he violently resisted arrest and attacked police officers with a machete.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
Odutola said police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer in Isara Remo, Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kogi
She said: “An attempt to arrest the suspect was allegedly fiercely resisted as he used “the matchete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.
“The police team succeeded in neutralising the suspect.”
Odutola said there was no report of the suspect being mentally challenged from the report available to the police.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...