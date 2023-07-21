Man beheads 84-year-old grandpa, dies avoiding arrest in Ogun

A mentally challenged 32-year-old man, David Shodola, on Friday, beheaded an octogenarian, Alfred Opadipe, in the Iperu community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Shodola later died when he violently resisted arrest and attacked police officers with a machete.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Odutola said police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer in Isara Remo, Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.

She said: “An attempt to arrest the suspect was allegedly fiercely resisted as he used “the matchete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.

“The police team succeeded in neutralising the suspect.”

Odutola said there was no report of the suspect being mentally challenged from the report available to the police.

