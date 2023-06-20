Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kogi

The traditional ruler of Idofin in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, Oba Shadrack Durojaiye Obibeni has been kidnapped alongside his wife by suspected gunmen.

The royal couple were kidnapped along Makutu-Idofin road in Kogi State at about 5 pm on Monday.

The incident was confirmed by Mr Abdulrasak Asiru, the Chairman of Ygba East Local Government Area, who described it as “very shocking” and “sad”.

Asiru, who said that he was still in shock over the incident which had not happened in the area for almost two years, said: “I as the council chairman and the people of Yagba East are in great shock over the kidnap of our respected Oba and his wife this evening.

“This is because we in this LGA have a very robust security architecture keeping vigil and warding off criminal elements away from us.

“This incident was well planned by the kidnappers because from what I learnt, the Oba and his wife only moved out to see something, and in less than 10 minutes that incident happened.

“We smell a rat over this sad incident and we are not resting until we get to the criminal elements who did this dastardly act and rescue our traditional ruler and his wife.”

Asiru also disclosed that alerts and messages have been sent to all the traditional rulers and community leaders in Okun land to be vigilant and conduct a thorough search for the rescue of the couple.

He said: “As we speak, our hunters and vigilante group are already out into the bushes searching for the criminals so as to rescue our Oba and his wife as soon as possible.”

