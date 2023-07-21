Students to pay N190,000, others as UNILAG raises tuition fees

The University of Lagos has adjusted the tuition fees for both returning and new students of the institution.

The university management confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Communication unit on Friday night in Lagos.

It added that the upward review of the tuition fees would take effect from September 1.

Before this development, students in the institution paid fees ranging between N16,000 and N19,000 per session.

The statement read: “After careful deliberations with its stakeholders comprising of students, parents/guardians, staff unions and alumni among others, the university of Lagos management has reviewed the obligatory fees (mandatory charges for an academic session/year) of new and returning undergraduate students of the institution.

“The adjustment in these fees which will take effect from the first semester 2023/2024 academic session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the university has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment toward ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”

A breakdown of the fees revealed that the mandatory charges for one academic session for new undergraduate students include N126,325 for courses without a laboratory/studio.

The university pegged the tuition fees for courses with laboratory and video at N176,325 per session.

The returning students would now pay N100,750 for courses without laboratory and studio while their counterparts in courses with laboratory and studio are to pay N140,250.

The approved charges for all medical students of the institution were N190,250.

