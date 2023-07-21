Police arraigns herdsman for alleged open grazing in Benue

The Benue State police command on Friday arraigned a herdsman, Saleh Abu, for alleged open grazing at the Makurdi Chief Magistrates Court.

Abu, who is a resident of Nasarawa State, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy and open grazing for allegedly grazing cows openly and causing damage to crops in Benue State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Godwin Ato, said the police received a report of the alleged crimes on July 17 from one Sesugh Hiligh.

He said: “The defendant and others at large entered with their cows and sheep into Hiligh’ guinea corn, maize, and melon farm at Railway Mbamar Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The defendant and others grazed their cows and sheep on the farm and the animals ate crops worth N700,000.”

The offences, according to him, contravened Section 97 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue, 2004, and Section 19(1)(2)(3)a of Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches (Establishment) Law of Benue, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Roseline Iyorshie, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Aug. 21 for mention.

