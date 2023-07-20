Police arrest 3 suspects over Bolt driver’s murder in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a Bolt driver, Obasi Okeke, in the city

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr. Haruna Garba, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Garba said the suspects were arrested following a report over the discovery of the victim lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu close in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

He said an investigation to ascertain the author of the dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects.

The CP said: “In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspects to convey them to the Guzape Area of Abuja.

“The suspects had engaged the bolt driver to the area to buy Indian hemp. Back from Guzape, to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip.

“They showed the deceased a fake debit alert on one of their phones but the deceased insisted that he had not received any alert.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the suspects brought out a knife, slit the deceased throat, and fled from the scene.”

He said the three suspects who had confessed to committing the crime would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

