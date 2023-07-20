Nigerian govt to close section of Eko Bridge for 40 days

The Federal Government has resolved to close the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge for 40 days.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the bridge would be closed from July 23.

The federal government closed a section of the bridge for repair works last year.

The statement read: “This is as a result of the damage noticed on some of the bridge members which needed to be urgently worked upon.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined.

“It should however be noted that the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Federal Controller Of Works, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha during the opening of the Apongbon section of the Bridge announced that intermittent closures will be carried out as the maintenance work progresses.

“This closure is to allow the Contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants & Equipment Industry Ltd carry out the necessary repairs with the aim of restoring the integrity of the bridge during the stipulated time frame.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environs.

“Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”

