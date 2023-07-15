Lagos to shut Eko Bridge for 24hrs on Sunday for repairs

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, announced that the Eko Bridge at the recently reopened Apongbon Bridge area will be closed for 24 hours on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who made the announcement on Saturday, said the closure is necessary for immediate remedial palliative works to be conducted by the Lagos State Public Works in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Toriola added that the 24-hour closure will facilitate uninterrupted palliative adjustments on the bridge, stressing that the importance of the palliative works in complementing the newly reopened Apongbon Bridge.

He also unlined alternative routes for motorists during the repair period:

Motorists travelling from the Mainland/Surulere to Lagos Island are advised to utilize Ijora-Olopa/Causeway, then proceed to Carter Bridge (Idumota) to reach their desired destinations. Alternatively, they can connect through Costain to Iganmu via Ijora-Oloye and Ijora Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota).

Read also: Geregu net profit drops by 11.51% in H1 2023, debt blocks dividends to shareholders

Motorists travelling from Lagos Island to Surulere/Mainland should connect to Carter Bridge (Idumota) through Iddo/Oyingbo, then proceed to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destinations. Another option is to connect to Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa, passing by LAWMA Headquarters, and continue towards Costain/Alaka.

He additionally disclosed that motorists can choose to utilise the Third Mainland Bridge, passing through Adekunle, to connect to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destinations.

He also confirmed that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)!!! personnel have been deployed to manage and control traffic in areas such as C.M.S, Marina, Ijora, and other alternative routes on Lagos Island and Mainland, urging road users to cooperate with traffic managers during the palliative works to ensure smooth movement and minimize disruptions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now