News
Tinubu approves funds for rehabilitation of Eko Bridge
President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of funds for the rehabilitation of the Eko Bridge in Lagos.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this to journalists when he inspected the progress of work on a couple of projects and bridges on Thursday in Lagos.
He said: “The Eko Bridge is ongoing; a lot of rehabilitation and giving life to that project is ongoing.
“And I want to let people know that Mr. President has already approved and released funds for the entire completion of the Eko Bridge, a total of 11 kilometers.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to close section of Eko Bridge for 40 days
“And I will go there to look at additional jobs that will be done to re-scope the project to look like the Third Mainland Bridge that we are working on which Lagos residents and indeed Nigerians are very happy about.”
The minister said the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge was also ongoing and handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Limited (CCECC).
