Tinubu suspends MD, EDs of Rural Electrification Agency

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, and three Executive Directors of the agency.

Those suspended with the MD are the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Olaniyi Alaba Netufo, his Technical Services counterpart, Barka Sajou, and the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Sa’adatu Balgore.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspension of the four officials followed a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the agency.

The president also approved the appointment of Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the new Managing Director/CEO of the agency in acting capacity.

The other appointees are:

· Ayoade Gboyega – Executive Director, Corporate Services

· Umar Abdullahi Umar – Executive Director, Technical Services.

· Doris Uboh – Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

· Olufemi Akinyelure – Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

The statement read: “The President has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the suspended officials in an alleged fraudulent mis-expenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years.

“However, part of the funds had already been recovered by the anti-graft agencies.

“President Tinubu charged all appointees to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

“He also reiterated his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals entrusted to provide critical services.”

