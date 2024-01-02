Politics
JUST IN; Tinubu suspends national coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) of Halima Shehu.
According to Channels Television, the President approved Shehu’s suspension with immediate effect and ordered her replacement.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken decisive action in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), suspending Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Halima Shehu with immediate effect.
The suspension which takes immediate effect, reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, has sparked speculations and raised questions about the future direction of the agency tasked with overseeing social welfare programs.
READ ALSO:Nigerian govt yet to brief Senate on suspension of N-Power
While the official reason for Shehu’s suspension remains undisclosed, it signals a significant change within NSIPA. The agency, responsible for managing critical programs like N-Power and Conditional Cash Transfer, has been under scrutiny in recent times, with concerns raised about efficiency and effectiveness.
Shehu was appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023.
She worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, where she used her banking and career expertise to see to the digitalisation of the programme.
