JUST IN; Tinubu suspends national coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) of Halima Shehu.

According to Channels Television, the President approved Shehu’s suspension with immediate effect and ordered her replacement.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken decisive action in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), suspending Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Halima Shehu with immediate effect.

The suspension which takes immediate effect, reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, has sparked speculations and raised questions about the future direction of the agency tasked with overseeing social welfare programs.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt yet to brief Senate on suspension of N-Power

While the official reason for Shehu’s suspension remains undisclosed, it signals a significant change within NSIPA. The agency, responsible for managing critical programs like N-Power and Conditional Cash Transfer, has been under scrutiny in recent times, with concerns raised about efficiency and effectiveness.

Shehu was appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023.

She worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, where she used her banking and career expertise to see to the digitalisation of the programme.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now