Obi says Labour Party now Nigeria’s main opposition party

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has stated that his party, the Labour Party (LP) is now Nigeria’s main opposition party, and will remain so into 2024.

Before the emergence of Peter Obi into the presidential race under LP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was Nigeria’s main opposition party, after it lost the presidency in 2015.

In his new year message to Nigerians on Monday, Obi said the LP will remain firmly in opposition while keeping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its toes to protect the interest of Nigerians.

The former Anambra State governor however, cautioned against a situation where the country would be turned into a one-party state or where the Federal Government intervened unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

“I wish to thank members of the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, friends and well-wishers of Nigeria for their loyalty, resilience, tenacity and commitment to true democracy,” he said.

“We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

“We in the Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a New Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and, as such, must remain focused going forward.

“Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory.

We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realised the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests.

“I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade.

“I, therefore, implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed and resilient as it is and will be possible.

“As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking good leadership over the years, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible.

“Nigerians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy continue to elude us.

“But we must be consistent and resolute in our demand for the rule of law, regulatory quality, and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to a litany of our social problems.

“If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation,” Obi added.

