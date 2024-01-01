Politics
Tinubu’s New Year address deceitful, lacks empathy – Labour Party
The Labour Party on Monday faulted President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s broadcast to Nigerians.
The president had in the address assured Nigerians of a new minimum wage this year.
He also revealed that the Federal Government would cultivate 500,000 hectares of land to address food shortage.
Tinubu charged Nigerians to keep the hope alive despite the current challenges.
However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said the speech showed the high level of hypocrisy, deceit and lack of empathy which has become the hallmark of the present administration.
The LP lamented that the president was silent on the alleged massive looting of the nation’s resources by appointees and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in various sectors of the economy.
The statement read: “The President’s helplessness in the face of his glaring failure to address the critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, the collapse of the manufacturing and productive sectors, inflation and the Naira to Dollar exchange rate which is spiraling out of control is written all over the speech.
“How does his ill-advised decision on fuel Subsidy removal without a plan to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians translate into an action taken in the national interest?
“Of what benefit was the millions of the nation’s dwindling foreign reserves frittered away under the guise of attending the climate change summit in Dubai to Nigerians?
“How do we begin to repair the damage being done to our democratic institutions such as the Judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC among others by the APC Administration?”
