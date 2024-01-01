Politics
Magnus Abe confirms return to APC, urges calm in Rivers
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, on Monday confirmed his imminent return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Abe, a close associate of President Bola Tinubu, dumped the APC for SDP in July 2022.
He dumped the party after years of running battle with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Rivers State.
Abe, who spoke in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, also expressed his opinion on the crisis in Rivers State and the defection of the 27 members of the state House of Assembly from the PDP Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.
He said: “Politically, I am heading back for the APC. That’s the truth.
“On the Rivers State crisis, the position of the lawmakers is being contested from different angles. Their former party, the PDP is contesting the position. The governor had agreed that they could stay in the APC at present.
“In terms of the agreement, I think their position is secured for now, but there are some outside forces who are not party to this agreement who will still contest that fact based on the constitutional provisions.
“This is not over yet. What we need in the state is peace and everybody has something they can do to contribute to give us peace in the state.”
