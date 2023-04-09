Unacceptable! SDP vows to challenge PDP guber victory in Rivers

Rivers State goveenorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Magnus Abe, has vowed to challenge the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the State in court.

INEC had declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, as the winner of the election.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had rejected the outcome and vowed to approach the court for redress.

In a statement on Saturday, Abe declared his intention to seek legal redress in order to overturn the victory of PDP in the state.

He said: “We have studied the so-called outcome of the process of March 18 and have taken a decision and we are acting on it. I don’t think what happened on March 18 reflects the wishes of the Rivers people or the desire of God for a better life for all of us.

“We don’t accept what happened March 18. We don’t think our people were allowed to democratically and effectively choose their leadership in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act. So, we will be going to court to challenge that.

“We sent some people who applied for some materials on behalf of the SDP and even from within Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They got instruction suddenly to close for the day and asked everybody to come back on Tuesday.

“How do you do that when you are dealing with something that is time-bound and time sensitive? So, I think all these distractions and obstructions are not in our best interest. Those who want to go to court should be allowed to do so. It is part of the democratic process.”

