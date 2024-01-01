JUST IN: Tinubu cuts holiday short, signs N28.7tn 2024 budget into law

President Bola Tinubu has cut short his holiday to sign the N28.7 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into law.

He put pen to paper on the 2024 Appropriation Bill at a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Among those with the President while he signed the document were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Abubakar; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, were on hand as well.

Also on ground were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, among others.

