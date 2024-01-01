NLC accuses Nigerian govt of insincerity in fulfilling promises in 2023

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the federal government of insincerity in fulfilling its many promises to Nigerians in 2023.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who made the allegations in a statement on Sunday, said in the year 2023, Nigerians faced uncertainties, overcame obstacles, and witnessed moments that may have left citizens feeling disheartened.

“In 2023, we witnessed two major agreements signed between the Federal Government and NLC and TUC; the June 5th and October 2nd agreements,” Ajaero said.

“Whether these have been faithfully implemented or not is open for every discerning Nigerian to see.

“Nigerians will judge that by our actions thus far, we have demonstrated enormous patience with this government and have been accused and labelled as having been settled by the government but we recognise that this is part of the burden of leadership which we are prepared to bear to ensure that we do not only take the right actions but that they yield the expected results keeping our nation surviving as an entity and avoiding fifth columnists from taking advantage of the situation to destroy our nation.

“In all of these, this government has shown enormous unfaithfulness in keeping to agreements; the N35,000 wage award has not been faithfully implemented, the PH refinery has not come on stream as projected while the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council has not been inaugurated as agreed, the CNG has been distorted by agents of government for the benefit of a few.”

“Citizens’ confidence in the government was therefore deeply wounded, causing a further disconnect between the people and governments, as the government continued with policies that negated the welfare of citizens.

“We observe only a few pockets of progress in governance in some states but largely, the instruments of governance are mainly deployed for the sole benefits of those who believe they have captured the instruments of governance and thus use them for their sole benefit.

“Many workers are still being owed years in arrears of salaries, gratuities are in arrears, pension is in arrears, thousands of workers are still being declared as ghost workers while the NLC secretariat vandalised and stripped by the state government remains desolate.

“Some of those hitherto declared ghost workers whose names were re-inserted into the payroll as of November 2023 in an effort by the state government to cover its sins are still being owed huge arrears in salaries,” the NLC President said.

